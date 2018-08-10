 

Rescuers evacuate 750 campers as flash floods hit in France

Associated Press
French rescuers with helicopters have evacuated 750 people, including many children and tourists, from campsites in southern France after torrential rain swelled rivers in the Gard region. One person was reported missing.

A top Gard official, Thierry Dousset, told BFM-TV about 750 people were evacuated from five campsites.

BFM-TV reported the missing person was a 70-year-old German, a monitor at one campsite who was allegedly swept away inside his van.

The Gard government also said four German children were hospitalized Thursday for hypothermia in Bagnols-sur-Ceze. The mayor of Bagnols, Jean-Yves Chapelet, told BFM-TV many Dutch tourists were among the 350 campers evacuated there.

Authorities also said 119 children in nearby Saint-Julien-de-Peyrolas were sent to an emergency shelter.

Hundreds of firefighters backed by four helicopters helped in the evacuation.

Tent in rain (file picture).
Tent in rain (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS
Associated Press
Yemen's Shiite rebels say the death toll from Saudi-led coalition airstrikes on a busy market and bus carrying civilians in the country's north has risen to 43.

The rebel-controlled health ministry in the capital Sanaa said Thursday's attack (overnight, NZT) also wounded 63. The bus was carrying children as well as adults.

The coalition said it targeted the rebels, known as Houthis, because they had fired a missile at the kingdom's south the previous day, killing one person.

Colonel Turki al-Malki , coalition spokesman, said Thursday's attack in Saada is a "legitimate military action" and was carried out "in accordance with international humanitarian law and customs."

He accused the Houthis of using children as shields in the battlefields.

At least 29 children were among the victims in the northern region of Saada.
Police under fire in US after shocking 11-year-old girl with Taser

Associated Press
Charges have been dropped against an 11-year-old Ohio girl who was suspected of shoplifting from a supermarket when a police officer shocked her with a stun gun.

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said today that stunning the girl who "posed no danger to the police" was wrong.

The encounter happened Monday night at a Kroger in the city. Police say the officer suspected the girl was using a backpack to shoplift when he approached her.

They say the girl resisted and tried to flee before she was shocked with a stun gun.

The girl was taken to a hospital and released to a guardian.

She initially was charged with theft and obstruction of justice, but the mayor says he asked the prosecutor to drop the charges.
An investigation is underway.

Taser in police officer's hand.
