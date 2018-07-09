Rescuers drill into Thai cave's walls to help divers navigate toward stranded boys

Footage from inside the Tham Luang cave, from Saturday, shows the efforts made by rescue workers to try to reach the 12 boys and their soccer coach trapped there.

Ruamkatanyu Foundation shared the video showing rescuers drilling into cave walls to make it easier for the divers to navigate the treacherous rescue mission toward the stranded youths.

Since the footage was taken expert divers have rescued four of the 12 boys.

Eight more boys and their coach remain inside the cave while authorities pause to replenish air tanks along the treacherous exit route.

Extracting everyone could take up to four days, but the initial success has raised hopes that it can be done.