 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Rescuers drill into Thai cave's walls to help divers navigate toward stranded boys

share

Source:

Associated Press

Footage from inside the Tham Luang cave, from Saturday, shows the efforts made by rescue workers to try to reach the 12 boys and their soccer coach trapped there. 

Since this footage was shot inside the cave on Saturday, expert divers have rescued four of the 12 boys.
Source: Associated Press

Ruamkatanyu Foundation shared the video showing rescuers drilling into cave walls to make it easier for the divers to navigate the treacherous rescue mission toward the stranded youths.

Since the footage was taken expert divers have rescued four of the 12 boys.

Eight more boys and their coach remain inside the cave while authorities pause to replenish air tanks along the treacherous exit route.

Extracting everyone could take up to four days, but the initial success has raised hopes that it can be done.

The members of the soccer team have been trapped by flooded waters inside the cave in Chiang Rai province in northern Thailand for two weeks. 

Related

Asia

03:16
Officials say the mission is running smoothly.

Four boys rescued from Thai cave but eight others and their coach remain
00:35
If the tests in California are successful, the submarine will be placed on a 17-hour flight to Thailand.

'Kid-sized submarine' could help in Thai cave rescue if Space X tests successful
03:16
Officials say the mission is running smoothly.

Watch: Dramatic video shows boy rescued from Thai cave whisked on to helicopter after emerging back to earth's surface
00:51
The journey for even the most able of the trapped Thai boys is expected to take six hours.

Watch: Schoolboys' perilous Thai cave 4km escape route explained in graphics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


2
Minister Shane Jones says the industry has enjoyed a laissez-faire set of rules for too long.

One killed, two badly injured as tree falls on car during forestry operation

3

Train derailment after rains in Turkey kills 24, injures hundreds

4
An active front will bring rain and strong winds to much of the country today.

Rain, wind, hail and tornadoes possible today as strong westerly flow affects country

00:51
5
The journey for even the most able of the trapped Thai boys is expected to take six hours.

Watch: Schoolboys' perilous Thai cave 4km escape route explained in graphics


11:18
Apartheid stopped Ben Couch from playing in South Africa, but 70 years later his great-grandson is playing there.

‘I see it as upholding the family mana’- All Blacks' great-grandson honours him 70 years after apartheid barred him from playing in South Africa

Apartheid stopped Ben Couch from playing in South Africa, but 70 years later his great-grandson is playing there.

03:18
Tagata Pasifika met up with cop and fitness instructor Sarah Su, who also manages a youth centre.

Meet the inspirational cop helping South Auckland youth get into shape

Tagata Pasifika met up with cop and fitness instructor Sarah Su, who also manages a youth centre.

01:51
The Minister for Women says “feminism is about equality for everyone”.

'Trans women are women' - Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter responds to some feminists' concerns transgender rights will compromise their own

The Minister for Women says "feminism is about equality for everyone".

01:17
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Showers and thunder storms continue to make their way across the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

04:54
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs in breaking down the results of the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.

World Cup Chat: France, Belgium, England and Croatia book semi-final spots in Russia

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs in breaking down the results of the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.