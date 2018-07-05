 

Rescuers consider drilling through mountainside to rescue boys trapped in Thai cave

Rescuers are now seeking to drill into the mountainside to free the 12 trapped boys and their football coach from a cave in northern Thailand's Chiang Rai, as persistent rainfall has made the rescue operation challenging, a senior Thai official said today.

At the moment the huge effort to drain the cave is working.
Source: 1 NEWS

The effort to drain water from the flooded cave in order to clear a passageway for the rescue operation has already shown progress.

However, heavy rain forecast for the coming days will most likely complicate the operation, prompting rescuers to consider other feasible options, including drilling through the mountaintop to reach them.

"We have scouted the top of the mountain, focusing the location where the children are trapped and we are planning to make a hole in the mountain to reach them," a senior Thai military commander said.

According to him, it now takes hours for the divers to reach the trapped footballers.

"It will take six hours to get in and five hours to get out, because rescuers will be diving against the flow of water on their way in, so it will take more time," he said.

He added that weather is posing the biggest obstacle to the operation.

The massive rescue operation entered the 13th day on Thursday after the 12 boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach were trapped in the sprawling Tham Luang Nang Non cave by flood on June 23.

At the moment the huge effort to drain the cave is working.

