Rescuer workers dig frantically after huge landslide buries more than 40 homes in Chinese province

Source:

Associated Press

Officials say more than 120 people were buried by a landslide that caused huge rocks and a mass of earth to come crashing into their homes in a mountain village in southwestern China.

It fell onto the village of Xinmo, blocking a two kilometre section of river.
Source: Twitter/China News

The Sichuan provincial government says the landslide, which came from a mountain, engulfed a cluster of 62 homes and a hotel in the village of Xinmo in Mao County.

Officials say 1.6 kilometers of road were buried in the disaster.

The provincial government says more than 120 people were buried by the landslide. State broadcaster China Central Television cited a rescuer as saying five bodies had been found.

The official Sichuan Daily newspaper said on its microblog that rescuers pulled out three people, two of whom had survived.

