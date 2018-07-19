 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

Rescued Thai cave boys to become Buddhist novices and monks

Associated Press
Topics
World
Asia

The young soccer teammates and their coach who were trapped in a Thai cave have attended a Buddhist ceremony as they prepare to be ordained to become Buddhist novices and monks.

Eleven of the boys and the coach prayed to ancient relics and offered drinks and desserts placed in gilded bowls to spirits in a ceremony today at a temple in northern Thailand.

Parchon Pratsakul, governor of Chiang Rai province, says the boys will ordain to become Buddhist novices tomorrow, while the 25-year-old coach will ordain as a monk. 

The 12th team member who was trapped in the cave won't take part because he isn't Buddhist.

Buddhist males in predominantly Buddhist Thailand are traditionally expected to ordain and enter the monkhood, often as novices, at some point in their lives.

The ceremony was held at the Wat Pra That Doi Wao temple on the northern Thai border near Myanmar. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
A nude Kurt Baker sits on teammate Trael Joass' shoulders while celebrating the All Blacks Sevens world cup win.

Most read: 'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic
2

Three rugby players suspended for doping offences
3

'Part of you would like to be out there' - Crusaders great Richie McCaw admits missing play-offs
4

Watch: World champion sevens stars Portia Woodman and Gayle Broughton show off classic dance moves after arriving home
5

Video: US baseball fan incorrectly lambasted as 'monster' for 'stealing' kid's ball
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Two completely different worlds were bridged by a 12 second handshake.

North Korea dismantling key launch site facilities - report
01:45
The Australian politician was spoke alongside former staffer Vikki Campion, who he had a baby with.

Barnaby Joyce reveals large sum he was paid for controversial TV interview
Police in the UK are searching for the nerve agent that left a British couple them fighting for their lives in Salisbury.

'I feel lucky I survived but I've also lost so much' - Novichok survivor doubts he will get over attack

01:31
Fourteen others were injured in the incident in which the gunman also died.

Family says suspect in deadly Toronto shooting had mental problems
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
00:29
The Justice Minister has already ordered a review of the court and says a Royal Commission isn't needed.

Andrew Little rejects UN women's committee call for Royal Commission into New Zealand Family Court

Watch: Phil Twyford defends the more than $1 billion extra Kiwis will pay in new fuel taxes over next three years

Watch: Winston Peters has House laughing saying he’s concerned Jacinda Ardern will call and say ‘this job looks too easy’ during exchange with Simon Bridges

'Some girls now take the pill to stop their bleeding' - charity says 'period poverty' forcing Kiwi girls to take desperate sanitary measures

'Part of you would like to be out there' - Crusaders great Richie McCaw admits missing play-offs