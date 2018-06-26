 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Rescued migrants remain stranded on container ship off Italian coast

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Italy's human rights watchdog is seeking information about more than 100 rescued migrants aboard a commercial container ship that has been stuck off Sicily for several days.

It comes after Italy cracked down on immigration and closed its ports.
Source: Breakfast

The Danish-flagged Alexander Maersk cargo ship participated in a Mediterranean Sea rescue on Thursday last week (Friday NZT) with a boat operated by German aid group Mission Lifeline. The aid group's ship is stranded off Malta with 234 migrant passengers.

Neither Italy nor Malta has given the crews of the two ships permission to disembark the passengers.

Italy's independent, government-authorized overseer for human rights sent a letter to the Italian coast guard inquiring about the Maersk migrants.

Italian news agency ANSA reported Monday (overnight NZT) that the watchdog office says the migrants are in Italian territorial waters "and find themselves de facto deprived of their personal freedom" in possible violation of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Meanwhile, the Italian government stepped up its efforts to discourage migration Sunday (yesterday NZT) by telling a Spanish aid group it didn't need help rescuing 1,000 migrants from six dinghies because it had passed responsibility for the Mediterranean Sea mission to Libya's coast guard.

The hard-line interior minister in Italy's new populist government, Matteo Salvini, said it was appropriate for the Libyans to take charge of the rescue "without the NGO vessels interrupting and disturbing them."

Since taking office at the beginning of the month, Salvini has launched a crackdown on private European-flagged rescue ships.

He ignited a continent-wide debate by refusing them ports to disembark their migrant passengers, accusing aid groups of effectively working as taxis for Libya-based people smugglers.

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte brought a proposal for revamping how the European Union manages migration to an emergency leaders' meeting Sunday in Brussels.

Related

UK and Europe

Immigration

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:39
1
Piutau tied the knot with Lineti Latu in Auckland over the weekend.

Watch: Former All Black Charles Piutau and new wife wow guests with slick dance routine at their wedding reception

2

Live stream: Breakfast

01:01
3
The Acting Prime Minister was asked about Mr Bridges Radio Hauraki interview at a post-Cabinet address today.

Watch: Winston Peters uses Latin phrase while answering question on Simon Bridges' comments about PM's baby - 'Res ipsa loquitur'

00:13
4
The video has caused outrage among animal rights groups.

Footage of man sending stunned possum flying off Waimate farm fence with hay-maker punch divides internet - 'What a big man'


03:13
5

Pair of Kiwi travellers sound the alarm after two New Zealand banks sell them expired British currency

00:32
Warnings are in place for all alpine passes, and drivers are urged to carry chains.

Thunderstorms possible for Auckland as snow closes roads, prompts warnings around South Island

The Desert Rd in the central North Island is also shut.


00:13
The video has caused outrage among animal rights groups.

Footage of man sending stunned possum flying off Waimate farm fence with hay-maker punch divides internet - 'What a big man'

Others have defended his actions.

01:47
Motorists are warned it could snow on the North Island’s Desert Road.

Icy blast set to engulf much of New Zealand bringing snow, heavy rain, thunder, hail and gales to various areas

Winter made its presence felt on roads across the South Island today and the whole country is now poised for a blast.


01:01
The Acting Prime Minister was asked about Mr Bridges Radio Hauraki interview at a post-Cabinet address today.

Watch: Winston Peters uses Latin phrase while answering question on Simon Bridges' comments about PM's baby - 'Res ipsa loquitur'

The Acting Prime Minister was asked about Mr Bridges Radio Hauraki interview at a post-Cabinet address today.

00:18
The blaze broke out at the Ambassador Theatre in Point Chevalier.

Watch: Fire fighters on crane battle blaze at old movie theatre in Auckland

The fire is reportedly at the Ambassador Theatre in Point Chevalier.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 