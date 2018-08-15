Rescue workers clamber over remains of motorway bride in Italy after catastrophic collapse

A nurse charged over the deaths of two babies shortly after they were vaccinated in Samoa has been granted bail.

The woman, who has not been named, appeared in court for the first time on Tuesday on charges of manslaughter, negligence and conspiracy to defeat the course of justice.

She's set to appear again in Samoa's Supreme Court later this month. RNZ reports she has been released on bail.

Both of the infants died quickly after being immunised for measles, mumps and rubella at Safotu District Hospital, in Savai'i, in early July.