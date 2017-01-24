Rescue teams search overturned cars for survivors in Italian avalanche hotel

Five days after up to 60,000 tonnes of snow, rocks and uprooted trees crashed into a hotel in central Italy, rescue crews have been digging by hand in hopes of finding more survivors.

Rescuers digging into the snow-covered rubble of Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola said they heard no signs of life from the 23 people still missing inside.

They were working surrounded by several cars that were overturned by the force of the avalanche.