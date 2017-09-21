 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

World


Rescue teams dig through collapsed buildings as Mexico earthquake death toll rises to at least 225

share

Source:

Associated Press

Rescuers say they have found a surviving child in the ruins of a school that collapsed in Mexico's 7.1 earthquake, one of many efforts across the city to save people trapped in under schools, homes and businesses toppled by a quake that killed at least 225 people.

Rescue workers continue to search in the debris to save people believed to be trapped in the school.
Source: Associated Press

Helmeted workers worked at the debris, sometimes calling for silence, as they tried to reach the girl at the Enrique Rebsamen school in southern Mexico City.

Foro TV reported that rescuers spotted the child and shouted to her to move her hand if she could hear them, and she did.

Plucked from the rubble – children rescued from collapsed school in Mexico after monster quake
Source: Twitter/AndeaLegarreta

A search dog subsequently entered the wreckage and confirmed she was alive.

Yesterday's 7.1 quake struck on the 32nd anniversary of the 1985 earthquake that killed thousands.

Just hours before it hit, people around Mexico had held earthquake drills to mark the date.

Video: School collapses in Mexico City after huge quake, hundreds of children missing
Source: Twitter/@tribunacampeche

One of the most desperate rescue efforts was at the Rebsamen primary and secondary school, where a wing of the three-storey building collapsed into a massive pancake of concrete slabs. 

Volunteer rescue worker Dr Pedro Serrano managed to crawl into the crevices of the tottering pile of rubble that had been Escuela Enrique Rebsamen.

He made it into a classroom, but found all of its occupants dead.

A mix of neighbourhood volunteers, police and firefighters used trained dogs and their bare hands to search through the school's ruins.

The crowd of anxious parents outside the gates shared reports that two families had received WhatsApp messages from girls trapped inside, but that could not be confirmed.

Rescuers brought in wooden beams to shore up the fallen concrete slabs so they wouldn't collapse further and crush whatever airspaces remained.

Search continues amongst the rubble for survivors

The video is out of Mexico City where scores of buildings have been severely damaged.
Source: Reuters

The federal Education Department reported that 25 bodies had been recovered from the school's wreckage, all but four of them children.

It was not clear whether those deaths were included in the overall death toll of 225 reported by the federal civil defence agency.

Pena Nieto had earlier reported 22 bodies found and said 30 children and eight adults were reported missing.

At the site of a collapsed apartment building in Mexico City, rescuers worked atop a three-storey pile of rubble, forming a human chain that passed pieces of rubble across four city blocks to a site where they were dumped.

The confused golden retriever was pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building in Mexico City following the 7.1 earthquake.
Source: Twitter / @webcamsdemexico

The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.1 quake hit at 1:14 pm (local time) and was centered near the Puebla state town of Raboso, 123 kilometres southeast of Mexico City.

Related

Central and South America

Natural Disasters

02:22
Nearly 150 have been confirmed dead including 20 children at one school.

Desperate search for survivors continues Mexico after deadly 7.1 earthquake
00:13
Video: School collapses in Mexico City after huge quake, hundreds of children missing

Video: Twenty children dead after school collapses in Mexico City following huge 7.1 magnitude quake
00:27
The video is out of Mexico City where scores of buildings have been severely damaged.

Raw video: Rescuers scramble over building left flattened by deadly 7.1 Mexico earthquake
00:26
People ran outside or took shelter in doorways as the ground beneath shook.

People run screaming as parts of buildings collapse following powerful earthquake in Mexico
00:26
Debris can be seen crashing down off the side of the building as it rocks side to side.

Raw: Terrifying moment building sways during 7.1 Mexico earthquake

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

08:22
1
Who was the winner – and what were the main messages? Corin Dann and Andrea Vance break down tonight's final 1 NEWS Leaders Debate.

Watch: Leaders Debate analysis - Bill English wants to knock Winston out … and he's almost done it

01:46
2
It comes after an intense week of campaigning which saw Jacinda Ardern make a U-turn on tax.

Watch: National takes huge lead in bombshell 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll


00:51
3
Even Mike Hosking agreed with Ardern that National were barking up the wrong tree.

English and Ardern agree on one thing in 1 NEWS debate - the election race is neck and neck

00:35
4
Footage shows Westlake school children scattered across the road after being hit by a car.

Graphic warning: Raw video shows grisly aftermath of crash outside Auckland school as kids lay strewn across street


00:30
5
Gavin Cooper spoke for Taumalolo after Jared Waerea-Hargreaves singled him out earlier this week for their playoff game this weekend.

Watch: Jason Taumalolo in stitches after Cowboys skipper impersonates him to challenge Kiwis teammate

00:29
The NZ First leader says he can't confirm whether he would go with Labour or National.

'These pollsters get it wrong' - Winston Peters says NZ First has more support than indicated

The NZ First leader was pushed again this morning on which party he'll back.

00:29
The NZ First leader says he can't confirm whether he would go with Labour or National.

'If I knew, I'd tell you' - Winston Peters insists he hasn't made a decision about which party he'll work with

The NZ First leader says he can't confirm whether he would go with Labour or National.

08:22
Who was the winner – and what were the main messages? Corin Dann and Andrea Vance break down tonight's final 1 NEWS Leaders Debate.

Watch: Leaders Debate analysis - Bill English wants to knock Winston out … and he's almost done it

Who was the winner – and what were the main messages? Corin Dann and Andrea Vance break down the final 1 NEWS Leaders Debate.

01:46
But Bill argues National's ads are accurate when it comes to the public's hip pocket.

English, Ardern clash in debate as shock 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll shows National on top in big turnaround

Tax, health, water and the fuel crisis all got an airing as the leaders staked their claims for vote.

00:30
Mr English defended National's record on poverty over the last nine years.

Leaders Debate: 'No it hasn't got worse' - Bill defends National's record on poverty in face of criticism from Jacinda and Hosking

Ms Ardern said National has allowed poverty to get worse over the last nine years in Government.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 