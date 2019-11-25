Rescue operation underway after cargo ship carrying 14,000 sheep overturns in Romania

A rescue operation is underway after a cargo ship carrying more than 14,000 sheep overturned off the coast in Romania today.
All crew members were rescued after the Queen Hind capsized off the port of Midia, near Constata, the BBC reports.
Some sheep found swimming near the ship have been saved, but many are believed to have drowned.
One person has since been treated for hypothermia.
An investigation into what caused the ship to capsize will be carried out after the sheep are saved and the vessel is salvaged.