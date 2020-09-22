Rescue mission underway to save nearly 300 pilot whales stranded off remote Tasmania coast

A huge rescue mission to save some 270 pilot whales stranded off Tasmania's remote west coast is expected to begin at first light today.

About 25 of the mammals have already died after the pod got into trouble yesterday at Macquarie Harbour, near Strahan.

Specialist rescuers are hoping to take advantage of an outgoing tide to save as many whales as they can.

"When we start making an effort in the morning it will be with an outward-going tide," Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service's Nic Deka said.

"That will be in our favour. We'll be aiming to make the most of that window."

The pod is split across two sandbars and one beach.

Rescue efforts were unable to start yesterday, until a thorough assessment had been undertaken by specialist marine staff who had to travel several hours to the scene.

Whale rescue gear has been transported from Hobart.