Rescue effort underway as more than 170 people remain unaccounted for after deadly 6.4 magnitude Taiwan quake

Rescuers are working to free at least five people trapped in damaged buildings and to reach another 170 unaccounted today's earthquake near Taiwan's eastern coast.

The National Fire Agency says five people are confirmed trapped as of Wednesday morning (local time). While most of the unaccounted for were likely to be in one residential building, the agency did not have an estimate of how many were in the building at the time.

The quake today (NZT) caused buildings to cave in and tilt dangerously and killed at least two people.