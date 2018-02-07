 

Rescue effort underway as more than 170 people remain unaccounted for after deadly 6.4 magnitude Taiwan quake

Associated Press

Rescuers are working to free at least five people trapped in damaged buildings and to reach another 170 unaccounted today's earthquake near Taiwan's eastern coast.

A 6.4 magnitude quake rocked a Taiwan town this morning, leaving at least two people dead.
The National Fire Agency says five people are confirmed trapped as of Wednesday morning (local time). While most of the unaccounted for were likely to be in one residential building, the agency did not have an estimate of how many were in the building at the time.

Emily Clarke and her friends live in Wellington, so have been through a few quakes, but 'this one was definitely bigger'.
The quake today (NZT) caused buildings to cave in and tilt dangerously and killed at least two people.

The agency says 219 people were injured, two dozen of them critically, in Hualien county. The force of the tremor buckled roads and disrupted electricity and water supplies to thousands of households.

Emily Clarke and her friends live in Wellington, so have been through a few quakes, but 'this one was definitely bigger'.
