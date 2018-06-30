 

Rescue divers clear difficult hurdle in their search for 12 boys and football coach missing in Thai cave for more than one week

Rescue divers have cleared a key hurdle in the increasingly desperate search for 12 boys and their football coach who went missing in a cave in northern Thailand more than a week ago, officials said.

The boys and their coach entered the cave in Mae Sai after a match last Saturday.
A team of Thai Navy Seal divers and Australian Federal Police officers with cave diving experience, have pushed through the murk of a half-mile-long chamber to a passageway that could lead to where the missing boys possibly took shelter, said the Seals' commander, Rear Admiral Arpakorn Yookongkaew.

Many international teams are searching for a football team trapped for more than a week in a cave.
But Arpakorn said even though the Seals have made some progress in their effort to find the missing, they are not yet where they want to be.

"It's still tough as the water stream is quite strong," he said.

The AFP officers arrived at the site early today.

"We're here to support the Thai government in its operation," said Cameron Noble from Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

"They [the police officers] have cave diving experience."

The Australian team has joined forces with 11 Chinese rescue experts, up to 32 US forces personnel, three British divers and a British cave expert as well as rescue teams from Myanmar and Laos who are already there.

The missing boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach entered the sprawling Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Chiang Rai province after football practice on June 23.

The 12 boys and their coach have been lost for six days now.
They were apparently trapped inside by flooding caused by heavy rain and have not been heard from since.

The divers have been stymied again and again by muddy water rising to the ceiling of the chamber, forcing them to withdraw for safety reasons.

When water levels dropped, the divers went forward with a more methodical approach, deploying a rope line and extra oxygen supplies along the way.

Twelve boys and their football coach in northern Thailand have been missing for a week.
The effort had rebounded from earlier today, when it appeared divers were making little progress.

The divers' goal is to get to an area of the cave known as Pattaya Beach. That section of the cave has a higher elevation, and authorities hope it remained dry and the 13 missing took shelter there.

Pumping water out of the cave has not solved the problem, so other teams have been looking to divert groundwater.

Other efforts have focused on finding shafts on the mountainside that might serve as a back door to the blocked-off areas where the missing may be sheltering.

