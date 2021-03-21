Republican wins special election after husband's Covid-19 death leaves US Congress seat open

US Republican Julia Letlow has won a special election for the congressional seat her husband, Luke, couldn’t fill because of his death from complications related to Covid-19.

US Republican Julia Letlow. Source: Associated Press

Julia Letlow easily defeated 11 opponents today to claim the 5th District seat representing northeast and central Louisiana.

She’s the third woman ever elected to Louisiana’s US House delegation and disrupts the state's current all-male congressional delegation.

Julia Letlow’s decision to run for the seat in the deep red district cleared the field of other well-known Republicans considering the race.

The higher education administrator from rural Richland Parish won the backing of the state GOP and outraised all other candidates combined.

She ran on a similar platform as her husband, saying she would fight for agriculture, broadband infrastructure and conservative values.