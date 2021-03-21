TODAY |

Republican wins special election after husband's Covid-19 death leaves US Congress seat open

Source:  Associated Press

US Republican Julia Letlow has won a special election for the congressional seat her husband, Luke, couldn’t fill because of his death from complications related to Covid-19.

US Republican Julia Letlow. Source: Associated Press

Julia Letlow easily defeated 11 opponents today to claim the 5th District seat representing northeast and central Louisiana. 

She’s the third woman ever elected to Louisiana’s US House delegation and disrupts the state's current all-male congressional delegation.

Julia Letlow’s decision to run for the seat in the deep red district cleared the field of other well-known Republicans considering the race. 

The higher education administrator from rural Richland Parish won the backing of the state GOP and outraised all other candidates combined.

She ran on a similar platform as her husband, saying she would fight for agriculture, broadband infrastructure and conservative values.

Luke Letlow died December 29 at the age of 41, only weeks after winning a runoff election for the congressional seat and days before he was scheduled to be sworn into office.

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:42
Horror Epsom stabbing a 'family harm incident', husband and wife named as victims
2
Multiple injured after jet boat crash in Queenstown
3
Northland 'tenant from Hell' finally moves out of rental but is appealing $14,000 damages order
4
Crusaders make Blues pay for ill-discipline to stay undefeated
5
'Anti-immigration is being xenophobic', economist says
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Spectators from abroad to be barred from Tokyo Olympics

Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for Covid-19 two days after receiving first vaccine dose

Pakistan sentences two men to death for brutal roadside gang rape
00:55

Eruption of long-dormant Iceland volcano easing, air travel unaffected