Republican senators urge Trump to resign; impeachment gains support

Two Republican senators now say Donald Trump should resign and a third says the president should be "very careful" in his remaining days in office as the House prepares to impeach Trump in the wake of deadly riots at the Capitol.

Source: 1 NEWS

Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey joined Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski in calling for Trump to "resign and go away as soon as possible" after a violent mob of his supporters broke into the Capitol last week.

Murkowski, who has long voiced her exasperation with Trump's conduct in office, told the Anchorage Daily News on Friday that Trump simply "needs to get out."

Resignation, Toomey said, was the "best path forward, the best way to get this person in the rearview mirror for us."

Toomey said even though he believes Trump committed impeachable offenses in encouraging loyalists in the Capitol siege, he did not think there was enough time for the impeachment process. The senator was not optimistic that Trump would step down before his term ends on Jan. 20.

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., warned Trump to be "very careful" in in the next week-and-a-half.

House leaders, furious after the violent insurrection against them, appear determined to act despite the short timeline.

Late Saturday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., convened a conference call with her leadership team and sent a letter to her colleagues reiterating that Trump must be held accountable. She told her caucus, now scattered across the country on a two-week recess, to "be prepared to return to Washington this week" but did not say outright that there would be a vote on impeachment.

"It is absolutely essential that those who perpetrated the assault on our democracy be held accountable," Pelosi wrote. "There must be a recognition that this desecration was instigated by the President."

Rep. Jim Clyburn, the third-ranking House Democrat, said "it may be Tuesday, Wednesday before the action is taken, but I think it will be taken this week."

Clyburn, D-S.C., a close ally of President-elect Joe Biden, suggested that if the House does vote to impeach, Pelosi might hold the charges — known as articles of impeachment — until after Biden's first 100 days in office. Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader, has said an impeachment trial could not begin under the current calendar before Inauguration Day, Jan. 20.

"Let's give president-elect Biden the 100 days he needs to get his agenda off and running," Clyburn said. "And maybe we will send the articles some time after that."

Clyburn said lawmakers "will take the vote that we should take in the House" and that Pelosi "will make the determination as when is the best time" to send them to the Senate.

Another idea being considered is to have a separate vote that would prevent Trump from ever holding office again. That could potentially only need a simple majority vote of 51 senators, unlike impeachment, in which two-thirds of the 100-member Senate must support a conviction.

Toomey indicated that he might support such a vote: "I think the president has disqualified himself from ever certainly serving in office again," he said. "I don't think he is electable in any way."

Lawmakers planned to formally introduce the proposal on Monday in the House, where articles of impeachment must originate.

The articles, if passed by the House, could then be transmitted to the Senate for a trial, with senators acting as jurors who would ultimately vote on whether to acquit or convict Trump.

If convicted, Trump would be removed from office and succeeded by the vice president. It would be the first time a US president has been impeached twice.

Potentially complicating Pelosi's decision about impeachment is what it means for Biden and the beginning of his presidency. While reiterating that he has long viewed Trump as unfit for office, Biden on Friday sidestepped a question about impeachment, saying what Congress does "is for them to decide."

House Democrats are considering two possible packages of votes: one on setting up a commission to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office and one on the impeachment charge of abuse of power.

"This is where we're going," said Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., part of the leadership call. He expects a "week of action" in the House.