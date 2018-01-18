Republican senator says Trump's 'fake news' attacks on press are similar to Stalin

A Republican senator is denouncing President Donald Trump's use of the terms "fake news" and "enemy of the people" to describe the news media and stories he doesn't like.

Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona said Trump's attacks were reminiscent of words infamously used by Russian dictator Josef Stalin to describe his enemies.

In a speech on the Senate floor this morning, Flake called Trump's repeated attacks on the media "shameful" and "repulsive" and said Trump "has it precisely backward."

Flake said despotism is the enemy of the people, while a free press is the despot's enemy and a guardian of democracy.