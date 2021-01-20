Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell says Trump 'fed lies' to mob about election

US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell opened the Senate today saying the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol was "fed lies" by the president and others in the deadly riot to overturn Democrat Joe Biden election.

Mitch McConnell. Source: Associated Press

McConnell's remarks are his most severe and public rebuke of outgoing President Donald Trump.

The Republican leader vowed a "safe and successful" inauguration of Biden tomorrow at the Capitol, which is under extremely tight security.

"The mob was fed lies," McConnell said.

"They were provoked by the president and other powerful people, and they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of a branch of the federal government."

McConnell said after Biden's inauguration on the Capitol's West Front — what he noted former President George H.W. Bush has called "democracy's front porch" — "We'll move forward."

Trump's last full day in office today is also senators' first day back since the deadly Capitol siege, an unparalleled time of transition as the Senate presses ahead to his impeachment trial and starts confirmation hearings on President-elect Joe Biden's Cabinet.

Three new Democratic senators-elect are set to be sworn into office tomorrow shortly after Biden's inauguration at the Capitol, which is under extreme security since the bloody pro-Trump riot.

The new senators' arrival will give the Democrats the most slim majority, a 50-50 divided Senate chamber, with the new vice president, Kamala Harris, swearing them in and serving as an eventual tie-breaking vote.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer are set to confer today about the arrangements ahead, according to a person familiar with the planning and granted anonymity to discuss it.

The start of the new session of Congress will force senators to come to terms with the post-Trump era, a transfer of power like almost none other in the nation's history.

Senators are returning to a Capitol shattered from the riot, but also a Senate ground to a halt by the lawmakers' own extreme partisanship.

Republican senators, in particular, face a daunting choice of whether to convict Trump of inciting the insurrection, the first impeachment trial of a president no longer in office, in a break with the defeated president who continues to hold great sway over the party but whose future is uncertain.

Senators are also being asked to start confirming Biden's Cabinet nominees and consider passage of a sweeping new US$1.9 trillion (NZ$2.7 trillion) Covid-19 relief bill.

In opening remarks at his confirmation hearing, Biden's nominee for secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, vowed to get to the bottom of the "horrifying" attack on the Capitol.

Mayorkas told the Senate Homeland Security Committee that if confirmed he would do everything possible to ensure "the desecration of the building that stands as one of the three pillars of our democracy, and the terror felt by you, your colleagues, staff, and everyone present, will not happen again."

Five of Biden's nominees are set for hearings today as the Senate prepares for swift confirmation of some as soon as the president-elect takes office, as is often done on Inauguration Day, particularly for the White House's national security team.

Biden wants the Senate to toggle between confirming his nominees, considering Covid relief and holding Trump accountable with the impeachment trial, a tall order for an institution that typically runs more slowly and with bitter confrontations.

Trump's impeachment is forcing Republican senators to re-evaluate their relationship with the outgoing president who is charged with inciting a mob of supporters to storm the Capitol as Congress was counting the Electoral College votes to confirm Biden's election. A protestor died during the riot and a police officer died later of injuries; three other people involved died of medical emergencies.