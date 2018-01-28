 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Republican National Committee chair resigns amid sexual assault allegations

share

Source:

Associated Press

Casino mogul Steve Wynn resigned Saturday (local time) as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee amid allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

Mr Wynn has denied the accusations.
Source: US ABC

Mr Wynn has been a prolific Republican donor and led the RNC's fundraising efforts during President Donald Trump's first year, helping the committee rake in more than $130 million.

"Today I accepted Steve Wynn's resignation as Republican National Committee finance chair," said RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday (local time) that a number of women said they were harassed or assaulted by Mr Wynn, the chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts.

Mr Wynn has denied the allegations.

One case led to a $7.5 million settlement with a manicurist, the newspaper reported.

Mr Wynn confirmed his resignation in a statement released Saturday (local time).

"The unbelievable success we have achieved must continue. The work we are doing to make America a better place is too important to be impaired by this distraction," Mr Wynn said.

Mr Wynn was chosen by Trump to lead the RNC's fundraising effort, and he contributed more than $600,000 to GOP causes last year, according to the Federal Election Commission.

A person with direct knowledge of the situation said President Trump had signed off on the decision for Mr Wynn to resign.

The person was not authorized to share private discussions and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Since 2013, Mr Wynn has contributed nearly $2.4 million to GOP candidates and party organizations around the country, including 2017 special election winners as well as dozens of state Republican Party committees.

Related

Politics

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:40
1
He made the announcement at the Karaka yearling sale this afternoon.

Winston Peters announces a multi-million dollar all weather horse racing track is on the way

00:15
2
The Fed Express couldn't be stopped, defeating Marin Cilic in Melbourne.

Roger Federer becomes the first man to win 20 Grand Slams after five-set thriller to seal Australian Open title

00:30
3
Dion Mellow took some amazing Go Pro footage of the action at Puheke beach today.

Watch: 'Awe-inspiring'- Stunning footage shows playful dolphins surfing the waves with lucky swimmers in Northland

01:55
4
MetService is warning the hot phase could be followed by a tropical storm.

Intense heatwave brings record breaking temperatures to parts of the country

5
A dinghy has been found containing seven people near Kiribati.

Unconscious baby among those rescued from dinghy after ferry sinks in Kiribati - 'No sign of other survivors'

00:30
Dion Mellow took some amazing Go Pro footage of the action at Puheke beach today.

Watch: 'Awe-inspiring'- Stunning footage shows playful dolphins surfing the waves with lucky swimmers in Northland

Karli Joll said it was her family's first time visiting Puheke Beach.


00:20

Topless women march down Auckland's Queen Street in march for women's rights and consent

A Glittery March for Consent was co-organised by Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller who had her breasts groped at the R&V Festival in Gisborne.

02:36
One of the woman involved says a journalist suggested the march to create a news event and she's admitted to being paid by a news agency.

Motives behind topless march for women's rights in Auckland called into question

The women behind the event admit the original idea for the march came from a media outlet, but say they aren't making any profit.

00:25
At least three people dead and many more injured after a bus crashed into another vehicle in Samoa today.

Video: Emergency services and locals desperately try to free people trapped in deadly Samoa bus crash

At least three people are dead and many injured, after a bus crashed into another vehicle today.

02:34
Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was assaulted by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

Woman groped at R&V the target of serious online abuse including death and deportation threats

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was groped by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 