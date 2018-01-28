Republican National Committee chair resigns amid sexual assault allegations

Casino mogul Steve Wynn resigned Saturday (local time) as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee amid allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

Mr Wynn has been a prolific Republican donor and led the RNC's fundraising efforts during President Donald Trump's first year, helping the committee rake in more than $130 million.

"Today I accepted Steve Wynn's resignation as Republican National Committee finance chair," said RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday (local time) that a number of women said they were harassed or assaulted by Mr Wynn, the chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts.

Mr Wynn has denied the allegations.

One case led to a $7.5 million settlement with a manicurist, the newspaper reported.

Mr Wynn confirmed his resignation in a statement released Saturday (local time).

"The unbelievable success we have achieved must continue. The work we are doing to make America a better place is too important to be impaired by this distraction," Mr Wynn said.

Mr Wynn was chosen by Trump to lead the RNC's fundraising effort, and he contributed more than $600,000 to GOP causes last year, according to the Federal Election Commission.

A person with direct knowledge of the situation said President Trump had signed off on the decision for Mr Wynn to resign.

The person was not authorized to share private discussions and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.