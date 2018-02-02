 

World


Republican memo alleging FBI surveillance of member of Trump's inner circle to be released

Over the strong objections of his own Justice Department, President Donald Trump will clear the way for the publication of a classified memo on the Russia investigation that Republicans say shows improper use of surveillance by the FBI, White House officials said today.

The spying is alleged to have happened during the 2016 US election campaign.
The memo, prepared by Republicans on the House intelligence committee, is said to allege FBI misconduct in the initial stages of its investigation of potential ties between Russia and Trump's 2016 campaign.

Trump's Justice Department and Democrats furiously lobbied Trump to stop the release, saying it could harm national security and mislead the public.

A White House official said Congress would probably be informed of the decision today, adding Trump was "OK" with its release. A second White House official said Trump was likely to declassify the congressional memo but the precise method for making it public was still being figured out.

The officials were not authorised to be quoted about private deliberations and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The FBI's stance means that Trump, by allowing the memo's release, would be openly defying his own FBI director. 

Christopher Wray has condemned moves to release a secret memo, said to accuse the FBI of political bias in the Trump-Russia collusion probe.
The House intelligence panel voted along party lines Monday to put the memo out, giving Trump five days to reject the release under committee rules. But Trump also has the power to declassify the document himself and either release it or hand it to Congress to release.

One of the White House officials said the memo would be in "Congress' hands" after Trump declassified it and that there were unlikely to be any redactions to the document.

Trump has said he wants the memo released even after the FBI declared today that it has "grave concerns" about its accuracy.

The document was written as part of an effort to reveal what Republicans say are surveillance abuses by the FBI and the Justice Department early in Russia investigation, before special counsel Robert Mueller was appointed to take it over.

