Reports Samoa has its first case of Covid-19

There are reports Samoa has recorded its first case of Covid-19.
Speaking in a Facebook live today, Prime Minister Tuila'epa Sailele Malielegaoi said a sailor in a quarantine facility tested positive last night.
However, a second test came back negative early today.
The man has been taken from a quarantine facility and is being cared for in an isolation ward at Tupua Tamasese Motootua hospital, the Samoa Observer says.
Malielegaoi said the country would not take any chances.
1 NEWS understands the sailor travelled from Auckland last week.
The Pacific nation is one of few who had remained coronavirus-free during the pandemic.
Last year, it was ravaged by the measles, with dozens of people, many of them children, dying.