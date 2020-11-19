TODAY |

Reports Samoa has its first case of Covid-19

There are reports Samoa has recorded its first case of Covid-19.

The sailor tested positive last night, the Prime Minister said, but a second one came back negative this morning. Source: Breakfast

Speaking in a Facebook live today, Prime Minister Tuila'epa Sailele Malielegaoi said a sailor in a quarantine facility tested positive last night.

However, a second test came back negative early today.

The man has been taken from a quarantine facility and is being cared for in an isolation ward at Tupua Tamasese Motootua hospital, the Samoa Observer says. 

Malielegaoi said the country would not take any chances.

1 NEWS understands the sailor travelled from Auckland last week. 

The Pacific nation is one of few who had remained coronavirus-free during the pandemic.

Last year, it was ravaged by the measles, with dozens of people, many of them children, dying. 

