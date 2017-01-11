Reports of Morocco banning all burqa and full-face veils

Media reports are circulating that Morocco - an almost entirely-Islamic country - has banned burqa and full-face veils.

Morocco bans the burqa. Source: Twitter/Wikimedia Commons

Local media including le360.ma, Morocco World News and The Loop report that the interior ministry yesterday circulated an order that none of the Muslim garments be manufactured or sold in the country from now on.



A senior interior ministry official has been quoted by Le360 as saying, as translated from French, "we have taken measures to completely ban the import, manufacture and marketing of this garment in all cities and towns in the kingdom."

A widely-circulated image online reportedly shows the npote delivered to manufacturers, complete with ministry seal, asking them to cease production and get rid of stock within 48 hours, or it would be confiscated.

The decision was apparently made for security reasons.