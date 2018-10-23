 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Reports disfigured body of missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's found

1 NEWS
Topics
World
Middle East
Crime and Justice
Media

There are reports the disfigured body of missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khoshoggi has been found.

Sky News says two sources have them Mr Khoshoggi had been "cut up", and his face "disfigured".

One of the sources suggested his remains were found in the garden of the Saudi consul's home in Istanbul.

Mr Khashoggi went missing when visiting the Saudi consulate in Istanbul three weeks ago.

Investigators are examining the Saudi Consul-General’s residence in Istanbul. Source: BBC

After denying knowing what happened to him, Saudi Arabia has since admitted the Washington Post columnist, an opponent of Saudi ruler King Salman, died in a fistfight.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he wants Saudi Arabia to allow 18 suspects that it detained for the journalist's killing to be tried in Turkish courts.

"To blame such an incident on a handful of security and intelligence members would not satisfy us or the international community," Erdogan said in a speech to ruling party lawmakers in parliament.

"Saudi Arabia has taken an important step by admitting the murder. As of now we expect of them to openly bring to light those responsible — from the highest ranked to the lowest — and to bring them to justice," said the Turkish president, who used the word "murder" 15 times in his speech.
 

The car was discovered in an underground carpark around the same time the journalist disappeared from the Saudi embassy in Istanbul. Source: Breakfast
Topics
World
Middle East
Crime and Justice
Media
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
A new poll shows a majority of those asked think the tax is a good idea - but the government has ruled it out.
Sugary drinks linked to 13 types of cancer, says Australian cancer council
2
Jayme Closs.
Search ramps up for missing Wisconsin teen whose parents were found murdered in family home
3
The deputy Prime Minister took his chance during the tense exchange to slip in a dig at National’s leader.
Watch: Winston Peters made to apologise for cheeky jab at Simon Bridges' leadership woes
4
The crowd went wild with cheers and laughter as the Duke of Sussex downed the brew in one.
Watch: Prince Harry drinks kava in traditional Fiji ceremony as a smiling Meghan Markle watches on
5
Police car
Woman whose Christchurch death 'unexplained' was American citizen working in NZ
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:00
The crowd went wild with cheers and laughter as the Duke of Sussex downed the brew in one.

Watch: Prince Harry drinks kava in traditional Fiji ceremony as a smiling Meghan Markle watches on
02:30
British man Alex Lewis had all four of his limbs amputated after suffering a severe bacterial infection.

Quadruple amputee's extraordinary plan to climb one of Africa's highest mountains
A new poll shows a majority of those asked think the tax is a good idea - but the government has ruled it out.

Sugary drinks linked to 13 types of cancer, says Australian cancer council

Emergency crews struggling to rescue 18 trapped coal miners in China