Reports disfigured body of missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's found

There are reports the disfigured body of missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khoshoggi has been found.

Sky News says two sources have them Mr Khoshoggi had been "cut up", and his face "disfigured".

One of the sources suggested his remains were found in the garden of the Saudi consul's home in Istanbul.

Mr Khashoggi went missing when visiting the Saudi consulate in Istanbul three weeks ago.

After denying knowing what happened to him, Saudi Arabia has since admitted the Washington Post columnist, an opponent of Saudi ruler King Salman, died in a fistfight.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he wants Saudi Arabia to allow 18 suspects that it detained for the journalist's killing to be tried in Turkish courts.

"To blame such an incident on a handful of security and intelligence members would not satisfy us or the international community," Erdogan said in a speech to ruling party lawmakers in parliament.