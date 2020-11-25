TODAY |

Reporter says short Donald Trump appearance touting Dow surge was some 'weird as s***'

Source:  1 NEWS and Associated Press

President Donald Trump made a surprise appearance in the White House briefing room to hail today's historic stock market rally.

The President hasn’t been keen on speaking to the media since his election defeat, but he made an exception for the history stock market rally. Source: Reuters

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded above 30,000 points for the first time.

Speaking to reporters in a hastily called appearance, Trump said he wanted to "congratulate all the people within the administration that worked so hard. And most importantly, I want to congratulate the people of our country."

Trump noted that today's rally marked the 48th time that a stock market record has been broken during his time in office.

He left without taking questions, prompting one reporter to say the appearance was some "weird as s***". 

Economists said investors were encouraged by the latest progress on coronavirus vaccines and news that the transition of power in the US to President-elect Joe Biden will finally begin.

Traders were also encouraged by news that Biden had selected Janet Yellen, a widely respected former Federal Reserve chair, as treasury secretary.

The Dow rose more than 400 points, or 1.4 per cent, to trade just over 30,000.

