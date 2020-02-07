TODAY |

Reporter gets more than she bargained for as snake bites microphone during filming

A reporter from Australian broadcaster Nine News got the fright of her life when the python she had around her neck went rogue while she was filming a segment on snake safety earlier this week.

Sarah Cawte kept her composure as her cameraman and snake handler stood by trying to keep her calm as the python took to the microphone. 

"Just keep the mic nice and still ... it's just cause it's right in front of his face that's all," the snake handler can be heard saying.

The reporter let out an understandable scream before filming her piece to camera. 

"It calmed down and I ended up getting the shot that I needed for the package," she said. 

"And then as soon as it was done, I said to the snake handler, get it off me, cause I didn't want it on me any longer."

