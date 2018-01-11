 

Report says Donald Trump paid a porn star to keep quiet

Associated Press

President Donald Trump's personal lawyer brokered a $179,000 NZD payment to a porn star to prevent her from publicly discussing an alleged sexual encounter with Trump, according to a report today in The Wall Street Journal.

The US President has signalled his intention to review the "very weak" US libel laws, in the wake of the unflattering Fire and Fury White House expose.

Source: Associated Press

Trump met Stephanie Clifford, whose goes by the name Stormy Daniels in films, at a golf event in 2006 - a year after Trump's marriage to his wife, Melania. According to the Journal's report, Clifford began talking with ABC News in the fall of 2016 for a story involving an alleged relationship with Trump, but reached a $179,000 NZD deal a month before the election, which prevented her from going public.

Trump's longtime attorney Michael Cohen arranged for the payment through Clifford's lawyer, Keith Davidson, the Journal reported.

In a statement to the Journal, Cohen did not address his role in negotiating the supposed payment but said Trump denies any such relationship with Clifford. Clifford has previously denied an alleged relationship with Trump.

On Friday afternoon, the White House issued a statement calling the Journal's story "old, recycled reports, which were published and strongly denied prior to the election."

Cohen also accused the Journal of perpetuating "a false narrative for over a year."

Just days before the 2016 election, the Journal published a story stating that the National Enquirer - run by David Pecker, a fervid supporter of Trump - had paid $206,000 NZD to silence former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal about a sexual relationship she allegedly had with Trump a decade ago.

