 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

World


Repeat gastro outbreak on cruise ship after striking down nearly 200 people during NZ vist

share

Source:

NZN

A gastro outbreak on the Sun Princess cruise ship has affected 176 people, with cases having already peaked, Queensland Health says.

The 15-deck, 2000-passenger vessel is undergoing a "deep cleansing" after docking in Brisbane this morning.

The norovirus illness struck down 173 passengers and three crew members during the 14-day voyage to New Zealand.

Sun Princess cruise ship.

The first cases were recorded on February 3 and were now in decline, according to Queensland Health.

The operator, Princess Cruises, has said "most guests" were unaffected, with 12 to 15 of the 2000 in self isolation on any given day during the trip.

It is the second gastro outbreak aboard the Sun Princess in two weeks, with about 90 people becoming sick on a trip to Papua New Guinea in early February.

Public Health Physician Dr James Smith said it was possible the virus was reintroduced by a passenger not on a previous voyage, although it was difficult to know what the source was.

"(It) is an extremely hardy virus, it can survive on hard surfaces ... for quite a long period of time, even over a month," he said.

"It also spreads very easily.

"It's very, very hard to get rid of."

Queensland Health cannot shut the cruise ship down but can provide support and advice to its operators.

It has sent in two environmental officers to help with sanitary precautions on the ship in a bid to eradicate the virus.

One passenger, Kathryn Perrott, told the ABC she decided to fly home from Auckland rather than travel back with the ship because she was concerned about the growing outbreak.

"We had cabins all around us being cleaned by people in hazmat suits, with people obviously sick," she said.

Ms Perrott said the captain announced a spike in the virus over the ship's PA system.

"We'd walk down the long corridor, go into our room and hear people throwing up as you're going down the corridor. It's not very pleasant," she said.

Norovirus symptoms typically present between 24-48 hours and generally includes nausea, diarrhoea, vomiting and some cramping.

Related

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:48
1
TVNZ Weather Presenter Dan Corbett with the latest forecast for Christchurch and the country.

LIVE: 'Real' rain not expected until Saturday

01:41
2
A 1 NEWS crew went up in a helicopter to survey the destruction caused so far by the monstrous blaze.

Aerial footage: The full scale of the devastating Port Hills fire seen from above

01:21
3
Cashmere's Doug and Vikki Pflaum couldn't hold back the tears after losing their family home in the Port Hills fire.

Watch: 'We've got each other' - Christchurch couple break down after seeing home of 25 years in ruins from fire

4
Former Blues coach Pat Lam.

Fired up Pat Lam hits back at Steve Hansen's reported 'ex-New Zealander' comment

00:42
5
1 NEWS today gained exclusive access to see what could provide Team NZ with a critical edge in the America’s Cup.

WATCH: Exclusive footage shows Team New Zealand flying across Auckland waters using game-changing leg-powered grinders


00:31
The Claude family of Landsdowne lost everything in an instant on Tuesday.

'Numb and tired' Christchurch man gets new accommodation after double whammy of losing homes in fires, quake

James Frost is not allowed back to see that state of the home he rented with housemates.

01:41
A 1 NEWS crew went up in a helicopter to survey the destruction caused so far by the monstrous blaze.

Aerial footage: The full scale of the devastating Port Hills fire seen from above

A 1 NEWS crew went up in a helicopter to survey the destruction caused so far by the monstrous blaze.

01:47
Bernie Monk tells MPs that families will fight on, Solid Energy Chair Andy Coup threatens to quit and widow Anna Osbourne says the company is hiding things.

'The insinuation of a cover up is unfounded' - Solid Energy boss tells Pike River families

Pike River families presented a petition to Parliament to retrieve the remains of the dead men.

Martin Guptill is bowled

Guptill's gone again! Black Caps opener felled by another hamstring injury, set to miss T20, first two ODIs against Proteas

The strain is unrelated to the one that caused him to miss the final ODI against Australia last month.

01:48
TVNZ Weather Presenter Dan Corbett with the latest forecast for Christchurch and the country.

LIVE: 'Real' rain not expected until Saturday

1 NEWS NOW brings you the latest updates on the situation in Christchurch.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ