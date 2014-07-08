 

'Remorseless paedophile' who sexually abused boy for over a decade should have longer jail sentence Brisbane court told

AAP

A remorseless paedophile and former Queensland magistrate should have his minimum jail sentence almost doubled, a court has heard.

Australia police car

William John Randall was last November sentenced to at least four-and-a-half years behind bars after a Brisbane District Court jury found he had sexually abuse a boy for more than a decade.

The appalling abuse began when the child was aged five, in 1990, at Randall's home at Wynnum, on Brisbane's bayside.

It continued for almost 12 years and the victim was 30 before he told police.

At trial Randall had fought 18 charges, including maintaining a relationship with a child, indecent treatment and sexual assault, and even after verdicts were returned continued to maintain innocence.

Lawyers for the state's attorney-general want his sentence increased.

Crown prosecutor Todd Fuller QC told the Queensland Court of Appeal today that Randall's maximum nine-year sentence should be raised to 10 years.

This would cause him to serve at least 80 per cent of the head sentence, meaning his non-parole period would be increased from four-and-a-half-years to eight years.

Part of the prosecution's argument focused on whether Randall's crimes were aggravated because he was a judicial officer.

Court of Appeal president Walter Sofronoff said Randall should have been aware of the lifelong, grave results of abuse, given his former role.

"He was in a position where he has witnessed victims giving evidence about the consequences to them and he continued committing the offences," he said.

"This man, we must infer, knew perfectly well from his experience what effect these acts have upon children."

Defence barrister Angus Edwards said the initial sentence, which was handed down by Judge Catherine Muir, had been properly constructed and shouldn't be altered.

"Her Honour's sentence was well within the sentencing discretion," he submitted.

The court will hand down judgement at a later date.

