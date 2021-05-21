Remains of underwater Italian village re-emerges after 70 years

The remains of a "lost" Italian village flooded by a dam have started to re-emerge after more than 70 years underwater.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Curon, a village in northern Italy best known for its church bell tower, was drowned on purpose in 1950 for a hydroelectric plant. Two nearby lakes were then merged.

The village was uncovered when Lake Resia, the resulting body of water, was partially drained for repair work.

Remnants of houses, steps and basements are now being seen for the first time in decades.