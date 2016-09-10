TODAY |

Remains of another 9/11 World Trade Center victim identified nearly 18 years after attack

Associated Press
Authorities have identified the remains of another 9/11 victim found at the World Trade Center.

The New York City medical examiners' office today said the woman is the 1644th person to be linked to remains found at the site, nearly 18 years after hijackers crashed airplanes into the trade center's twin towers in 2001.

The victim's name, which is being withheld, was confirmed through DNA testing of remains recovered in 2002.

It's the second new identification of a World Trade Center victim's remains in 2019.

The medical examiner says about 40 per cent of the 2753 people who died have never been linked to identifiable remains.

"New York, USA September 11th, 2001: World Trade Center Towers in Lower Manhattan with clouds of smoke rising from fires as a result of terrorist attack. Photographed 9:54 am from Chinatown neighborhood 5 minutes before the South Tower collapsed." New York 9/11
World Trade Center Towers in Lower Manhattan burn after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack. New York 9/11 Source: istock.com
