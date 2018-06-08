 

Remains of 30 children, 150 llamas killed in Peru sacrifice to quell effects of El Nino discovered

Archaeologists in Peru say they have found the bones of at least 30 children and 150 llamas at a site on the country's northern coast.

It's believed the sacrifices were made to stop heavy rains and flooding in the fifteenth century.
Gabriel Prieto, an archaeology professor at Peru's National University of Trujillo, said the remains were the result of ritual sacrifice, the reason for which remains as yet unknown.

It was the second discovery of its kind and came after evidence was found, just months earlier, of what could be the world's largest single case of child sacrifice.

The remains of 140 children and 200 young llamas were discovered at a pre-Columbian burial site, known as Las Llamas, near the modern day city of Trujillo.

"We have an unprecedented case in Peruvian archaeology of having this massive, I would say biblical, number of people, particularly children, who have been sacrificed in this area," said Prieto, who directed the excavation.

Prieto believes the children were killed to plead with the gods to calm heavy rains and river overflows caused by the El Niño climate phenomenon.

The antiquity of the bones found has not yet been proven, but it is believed that they could date back to the 15th century during the ancient Chimu empire.

