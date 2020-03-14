Religious services curbed across Mideast over virus fears

Religious authorities moved to cancel or limit weekly prayer gatherings across the Middle East on Friday to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus as they encouraged the faithful to pray for those afflicted by the global pandemic.

Iranian cabinet members wearing face masks attend their meeting in Tehran, Iran. Source: Associated Press

Iran, which is mired in the worst outbreak in the region, meanwhile announced another 85 deaths, pushing its total number of fatalities to 514 amid 11,364 confirmed cases.

The real number of cases might be even higher, as questions have been raised about authorities' transparency.

Christian, Muslim and Jewish leaders in Jerusalem said services would continue to be held in the Holy Land but moved to limit indoor gatherings after the Israeli Health Ministry said they should not exceed 100 people.

At the Western Wall in Jerusalem, the holiest site where Jews can pray, authorities will limit entrance to an enclosed area and set up tents that accommodate up to 100 people.

But the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, which oversees the site, said there would be no restrictions on worship in the main plaza as it constitutes a “wide, open space."

In recent days the foundation has encouraged people to join in special prayers for victims of the virus, which has infected nearly 130,000 people worldwide and caused more than 4,700 deaths.

Israel's chief Sephardic rabbi, Yitzhak Yosef, meanwhile ordered Jews to stop visiting the Western Wall, cancel mass prayers and pray near their homes "until the wrath passes and mercy comes from heaven.”

The Islamic endowment that oversees the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, the third holiest site in Islam, said Friday prayers would be held as normal but encouraged people to pray in the outer courtyards and refrain from crowding inside the mosques.

It advised the elderly and sick not to enter crowded mosques.

The Latin Patriarchate in Jerusalem called on churches to enforce the Health Ministry’s guidelines, including with Sunday services. It invited everyone to pray for “those directly and indirectly affected by this malevolence.”

Hard-hit Iran has already cancelled Friday prayers in major cities, and on Friday Kuwait said all public prayers would be cancelled until further notice.

Egypt has ordered all mosques to limit Friday prayers, including the weekly sermon, to no more than 15 minutes. The prayers usually last around an hour.

Iraq, which has reported more than 80 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and eight deaths so far, has scrapped Friday prayers in the Shiite holy city of Karbala and in the country's predominantly Kurdish region in the north.

Iraq's most influential Shiite cleric, Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, whose Friday sermon from Karbala provides guidance for millions, last week urged people to abide by a ban on mass prayers.

In Lebanon, Friday prayers have been temporarily suspended in all Shiite mosques. The country's top Sunni authority has said it is forbidden for anyone with a contagious disease to attend prayers and has urged elderly people and those with weakened immune systems to pray at home.