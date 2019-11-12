TODAY |

Relief teacher fired in Texas after student beating caught on video, then goes viral

Associated Press
More From
World
Crime and Justice
North America
Education

A relief teacher has been fired and charged with aggravated assault following the beating of a 15-year-old female high school student in an incident captured on video.

Tiffani Shadell Lankford is free on NZ$15,800 bond after her arrest on Saturday. Video of last week's incident in a foreign-language class at Lehman High School in Kyle, Texas, went viral. Kyle is about 32 kilometres south of Austin.

Paul Batrice, an attorney for the girl's family, says the students in the class were being loud and the situation escalated when the teacher cursed at them. Batrice says his clients' daughter told her not to talk to her that way.

One video shows the teacher swinging several times at the student before stomping on her head.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Tiffani Shadell Lankford has been fired and charged with aggravated assault. Source: US ABC
More From
World
Crime and Justice
North America
Education
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Be alert' - Unsolved assaults on female joggers in Auckland may be linked, police say
2
Warnings issued after nearly 40 Auckland beaches contaminated by faeces
3
Cook Islands man returns to now-deserted island to find mother's grave - 'It was spiritual'
4
Fair Go: Should a two-pack of biscuits be the equivalent of two single packs?
5
Paul Gallen leaves radio host with suspected broken rib as prank goes wrong
MORE FROM
World
MORE

'Be alert' - Unsolved assaults on female joggers in Auckland may be linked, police say
01:27

Fifteen-year-old arsonist tells court he didn't mean to set Christchurch's historic Antonio Hall ablaze
04:43

Pathologist says Grace Millane likely died from pressure to her neck for up to five minutes
00:33

Major overhaul of New Zealand schools to set system up 'for the next 30 years'