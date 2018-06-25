Relatives of those killed in Dreamworld ride malfunction could receive compensation

Devastated relatives of the Dreamworld tragedy victims have laid the blame for their loved ones' deaths solely on the Gold Coast theme park.



In a dramatic conclusion to the first week of an inquest into the deaths of Cindy Low, Kate Goodchild, her brother Luke Dorsett and his partner Roozi Araghi, relatives of two victims spoke of how the event has "throttled" their family.



In a statement released to media via their barrister Steven Whybrow, Ms Goodchild and Mr Dorsett's father Shane Goodchild and Ms Goodchild's husband Dave Turner expressed their anger at the tourist attraction.



"We are tired and devastated and horrified by the evidence that has come out this week," the statement said.



"We hold Dreamworld totally responsible for this tragic event that could have so easily been avoided. It has throttled our family."



Mr Turner and Mr Goodchild have been among several relatives to attend the first five days of the inquest during which it has been revealed the 30-year-old Thunder River Rapids ride malfunctioned twice before the fatal incident on October 25, 2016.



The four holiday-makers died when a raft they were travelling in collided with another raft stranded on a conveyor belt when a water pump failed and the water levels in the attraction dropped significantly.



Ms Goodchild's 12-year-old daughter and Ms Low's 10-year-old son survived the tragedy.



Dreamworld employee Chloe Brix told the inquest she was aware the dismissal was related to a "safety issue" through "gossip" but did not know the particulars of the incident.



Dreamworld chief executive Craig Davidson said the park was "truly sorry" for the tragedy.



"We understand that this has been a harrowing week for them and that they are devastated and horrified," Mr Davidson said in a statement.



"We share those feelings. We are truly sorry this happened.



"It is our aim to assist the coroner as best we can to help understand how this tragedy occurred, and what we can do to ensure it never happens again."



On Friday an engineer who worked on the ride that day told the inquest he had mistakenly believed it was park policy to shut down a ride after three malfunctions in a 24-hour period.



The Dreamworld breakdown procedure states a ride should be shut down until given the all-clear by an engineering supervisor after two malfunctions inside 24 hours.



"Prior to that day I had a different understanding on how to proceed with a breakdown," engineer Matthew Robertson told the inquest.



"On the third breakdown I was to advise a supervisor and not progress further."



The inquest also heard an incident in November 2014 similar to the fatal one had resulted in a staff member being dismissed by Dreamworld.



No one was harmed in the 2014 incident.

