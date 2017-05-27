Relatives mourn victims of horrific bus attack in Egypt

OnDemand
DUKE
TV Guide
1 NEWS NOW
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
The person was stabbed in the head early this morning.
Nine domestic flights have been cancelled due to the fog this morning.
Police issued a warning yesterday afternoon, saying Vincent Clayton had escaped from Wakari Hospital.
Ianetta Soloman-Brown says she wants to "shine a light" on the issue of racism.
Rocket Lab says interest from organisations wanting to deploy satellites has increased since Thursday's first test launch.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More