Relatives mourn victims of horrific bus attack in Egypt

Associated Press

Gunmen opened fire on a bus carrying Coptic Christians killing at least 28 and wounding 25 others.
Dunedin 'escapee' never left hospital

Mike Thorpe gets a first look at Stan Walker's new music video 'New Takeover'.

Watch: Sneak peek at Stan Walker's new music video - 'I want to represent ... indigenous people around the world'

They weren’t biggest guys in the Blues versus Chiefs match but they were part of the largest hit of the night.

Watch: BOOM! Blues' Augustine Pulu annihilates Damian McKenzie with beastly hit in explosive high speed collision

Viewers respond to Toni Street's challenge for the best impression of Mike.

Doing The Hosk: The best impersonations of Seven Sharp host Mike Hosking

The video is said by neighbours to be suicide bomber Salman Abedi almost a year before he killed 22 people.

Watch: New footage shows Manchester suicide bomber in flowing robe putting bins out


One person in hospital after being stabbed in Thames

The person was stabbed in the head early this morning.

Travellers are waiting on a wind change to push the fog out to sea, with thousands of people forced to alter their travel plans.

Fog causes cancellations, delays for flights in and out of Auckland Airport

Nine domestic flights have been cancelled due to the fog this morning.

Police issued a warning yesterday afternoon, saying Vincent Clayton had escaped from Wakari Hospital.

Baradene teenager Ianetta Solomon-Brown with her song 'Let The' in the final of Seven Sharp's series for Music Month.

Auckland schoolgirl's beautiful song a rallying cry for unity - 'We are more than just the colour of our skin'

Ianetta Soloman-Brown says she wants to "shine a light" on the issue of racism.

The aerospace world has spent the last 24 hours digesting New Zealand's entry into the space race.

Watch: Rocket Lab’s successful Hawke’s Bay launch fuels commercial interest

Rocket Lab says interest from organisations wanting to deploy satellites has increased since Thursday's first test launch.


 
