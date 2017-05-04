'Relative calm' after Russian led safe-zones in Syria are put into effect

Syrian opposition activists and government media outlets are reporting relative calm in wide parts of Syria after a deal hammered out by Russia, Turkey and Iran to set up "de-escalation zones" in mostly opposition-held area went into effect.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, as he leaves after their meeting in Putin's residence in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Source: Associated Press

Opposition activists in southern, central and northern Syria said there have been sporadic violations but the situation is much better than previous days, with no airstrikes reported.

The plan, details of which will still be worked out over the next several weeks, went into effect at midnight Friday Syrian time.

The government-controlled Syrian Central Military Media reported yesterday, "relative calm" is prevailing in the designated zones, nine hours after the deal went into effect.