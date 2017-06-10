Rejected police dog lands dream role

A trainee police dog that was fired for being too friendly has landed on all paws after being given a second shot with what could very well be the young pup's dream job.

Gavel wasn't happy being a police dog. Source: Facebook/ Governor of Queensland

Gavel the German shepherd lost his role as a police dog after he preferred to get pats and belly rubs from strangers to sniffing out crime.

Luckily for Gavel his friendly nature can now be appreciated after being offered a new job as Queensland's official Vice-Regal Dog.

The playful pooch's new job description includes welcoming guests and tour groups, and having an official presence on ceremonial occasions.