Rejected police dog lands dream role

A trainee police dog that was fired for being too friendly has landed on all paws after being given a second shot with what could very well be the young pup's dream job.
Gavel wasn't happy being a police dog.
Gavel the German shepherd lost his role as a police dog after he preferred to get pats and belly rubs from strangers to sniffing out crime.
Luckily for Gavel his friendly nature can now be appreciated after being offered a new job as Queensland's official Vice-Regal Dog.
The playful pooch's new job description includes welcoming guests and tour groups, and having an official presence on ceremonial occasions.
Judging by posts on social media accounts Gavel is proving to be a hit at his new role.
