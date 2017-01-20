Reject Skittles destined for cattle feed spill onto US highway

Source:
Hundreds of thousands of Skittles rejected by the manufacturer have been strewn across an icy highway in the US, creating a colourful if not tasty treat.
The fruit-flavoured sweets were being taken to use as cattle feed and fell off the back of a truck, police in Dodge County, Wisconsin confirmed on Facebook.
The police had initially been unsure how the Skittles came to be scattered across the road.
"The truck was a flatbed pick-up and the Skittles were in a large box. Due to it raining at the time, the box got wet and gave way, allowing the Skittles to spill out on the roadway," the police explained.
County road crews, who were asked to clean them off the road, told KTLA-5 that the spilled Skittles gave motorists improved traction on the icy winter roads.
