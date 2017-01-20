Reject Skittles destined for cattle feed spill onto US highway

Hundreds of thousands of Skittles rejected by the manufacturer have been strewn across an icy highway in the US, creating a colourful if not tasty treat.

The fruit-flavoured sweets were being taken to use as cattle feed and fell off the back of a truck, police in Dodge County, Wisconsin confirmed on Facebook.

The police had initially been unsure how the Skittles came to be scattered across the road.

"The truck was a flatbed pick-up and the Skittles were in a large box. Due to it raining at the time, the box got wet and gave way, allowing the Skittles to spill out on the roadway," the police explained.