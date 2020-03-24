Rehabilitated koalas return to NSW's Blue Mountains after bushfire ordeal

Four koalas rescued from the Australian bushfires in December have been released back into the Blue Mountains near Sydney.
In the heartwarming news amid the coronavirus pandemic, the animals were rehabilitated at Taronga Zoo and are considered some of the most geneitcally diverse in the country.
The bushfires that tore through New South Wales alone scorched more land and destroyed more homes than any state fire season on record.
More than 2400 NSW homes were destroyed over the summer, almost ten times more than the previous worst season for bushfire property damage in NSW in 2013.