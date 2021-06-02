Regional Victoria to lift restrictions as Melbourne lockdown continues

Restrictions will ease for regional Victoria while Melbourne remains in lockdown for another week following three new Covid-19 cases.

Residents outside metropolitan Melbourne will be able to leave home for any reason after midnight tonight, Acting Premier James Merlino confirmed.

Victoria recorded three new cases out of 57,519 tests from the previous 24 hours.

More than 50,000 Victorians were vaccinated yesterday. Of those, 23,921 doses were administered at state-run clinics.

Melbourne's lockdown is being extended until 11.59 pm on June 10 as health authorities scramble to stamp out what they say is a more infectious Indian variant.

The latest infections, including an aged care resident in their 90s confirmed yesterday, are primary contacts of existing cases.

It brings the number of cases linked to the aged care facility to five.

A child of a previously identified case in the Whittlesea area and a worker from Stratton Finance at Port Melbourne make up the other two new cases.

There are no additional exposure sites, with the list remaining at 370 sites, because the cases were isolating.

Under eased restrictions for regional Victoria, there will be no limit on how far people can travel and outdoor gatherings of up to 10 will be allowed.

Masks will remain compulsory indoors and outdoors when social distancing isn't possible.

Schools, retail and hospitality will also be able to reopen.

Last year's so-called "ring of steel" to enforce the differing restrictions between Melbourne and regional Victoria isn't coming back, with roving police patrols to be used instead.

Regional businesses will have to check the IDs of customers to ensure they aren't from Melbourne.

Service Victoria QR code check-ins will become mandatory statewide in retail settings such as supermarkets.

In Melbourne, year 11 and 12 students will return to classrooms from tomorrow.

Residents will be able to travel up to 10km from their residence for exercise and for supplies.

Deputy Chief Health Officer Allen Cheng says the Indian variant circulating in Melbourne is probably 50 per cent more infectious than the strain that crippled the city last year.