Refugees rescued after attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Italy

Refugees and migrants, who were attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Libya to Italy early on Tuesday (local time) were rescued by the Spanish non governmental organisation Proactiva.

Among the 134 rescued migrants were 12 women - one pregnant - and 24 minors. Two of the children were below five years of age.

The boat was found after two hours of search during the night, after a call from the Italian coordination centre of the Coast Guard in Rome.

As of 22 December, Italy has taken in some 118,914 migrants this year, compared to the record 179,769 who arrived in 2016.

The International Organization of Migration recorded more than 3,100 deaths among migrants making the Mediterranean crossing in 2017, but the actual number is likely higher since an unknown number of boats sink without rescue crews ever knowing.