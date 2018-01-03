 

Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston among founders of new anti-sexual harassment group

Associated Press

Reese Witherspoon, Shonda Rhimes and Jennifer Aniston are among hundreds of Hollywood women who have formed an anti-harassment coalition called Time's Up.

FILE- This combination of file photos show actresses Reese Witherspoon at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, left, Jennifer Aniston at a screening of "Office Christmas Party" in New York and Shonda Rhimes at the 2015 Human Rights Campaign Gala Dinner in Los Angeles. Witherspoon, Rhimes and Aniston are among hundreds of Hollywood women who have formed an anti-harassment coalition called Time's Up. (AP Photo/File)

Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Shonda Rhimes.

The initiative was launched Monday with an open letter vowing support for women in the entertainment business and beyond, from janitors to health care workers.

Time's Up will include a legal defence fund and will advocate for legislation combating workplace harassment.

It's styled as the struggle for women to break in, rise up the ranks and simply be heard.
Time's Up also is backing the movement for women to wear black, in solidarity with those who have been sexually harassed, at Sunday's Golden Globes ceremony.

Donators to Time's Up defence fund range from Meryl Streep and Taylor Swift to J.J. Abrams and Viola Davis.

Dozens of men have faced harassment and assault allegations in recent months, including Harvey Weinstein, Charlie Rose and Kevin Spacey.

North America

