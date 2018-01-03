Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston among founders of new anti-sexual harassment group

Reese Witherspoon, Shonda Rhimes and Jennifer Aniston are among hundreds of Hollywood women who have formed an anti-harassment coalition called Time's Up.

Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Shonda Rhimes. Source: Associated Press

The initiative was launched Monday with an open letter vowing support for women in the entertainment business and beyond, from janitors to health care workers.

Time's Up will include a legal defence fund and will advocate for legislation combating workplace harassment.

Time's Up also is backing the movement for women to wear black, in solidarity with those who have been sexually harassed, at Sunday's Golden Globes ceremony.

Donators to Time's Up defence fund range from Meryl Streep and Taylor Swift to J.J. Abrams and Viola Davis.