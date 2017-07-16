Red sea as far as the eye can see as thousands turn out for march in Turkey

Thousands of people converged at an iconic bridge in Istanbul after taking part in a 'national unity march' to commemorate the first anniversary of Turkey's failed coup attempt.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was scheduled to join the crowds at Martyr's Bridge and inaugurate a memorial in honour of those killed there.

The iconic July 15 Martyrs' Bridge, then called the Bosporus Bridge, was closed off on the night of July 15, 2016, with three tanks wielded by 136 soldiers attempting to overthrow the government and Erdogan.

Thousands of people, heeding a call by Erdogan, took to the streets to stop the coup attempt and clashed with the coup plotters.

At least 30 people died on the bridge and 220 others elsewhere, according to official publications.

The soldiers surrendered at daybreak.

In total, some 250 people were killed in the failed coup attempt, and more than 2,000 were injured.