Red Cross to send surgeons to Gaza to treat gunshot victims following recent border protests

Associated Press

The International Committee of the Red Cross is sending surgeons, nurses, physiotherapists, drugs and equipment to Gaza to support the overburdened local health system, focusing on patients wounded by Israeli fire in recent border protests.

An Israeli tank drives along the border with the Gaza strip, on Israel-Gaza Border, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired at least 50 rockets and mortars into southern Israel on Tuesday, the largest barrage since the 2014 war between Israel and Hamas. Tensions have soared over the past two months as the Palestinians have held mass protests along the Gaza-Israel frontier. Israeli fire has killed more than 100 Palestinians and wounded thousands at the protests since March. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

An Israeli tank drives along the border with the Gaza strip, on Israel-Gaza Border.

Source: Associated Press

The Red Cross said yesterday that out of more than 3,600 Palestinians wounded by gunfire since late March, about 1350 will need between three to five surgeries each.

The agency will open a 50-bed surgical unit and its surgeons will perform about half of an estimated 4,000 surgeries.

It says such a caseload would overwhelm any health system, and that the situation in Gaza is worsened by chronic shortages of drugs, equipment, and electricity.

Gaza has endured a border blockade by Israel and Egypt since the Islamic militant Hamas seized the territory in 2007.

