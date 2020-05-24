Recovery begins after cyclone ravages India, Bangladesh coast

Authorities have begun clearing roads and assessing damage after Cyclone Amphan barreled through coastal communities in eastern India and neighbouring Bangladesh.

A villager clears tree branches fallen in front of his house after Cyclone Amphan hit the region. Source: Associated Press

Millions have been displaced by the storm, which has killed more than 100 people.

India's West Bengal state bore the brunt of the storm, which caused extensive flooding in its capital Kolkata.

Police and disaster response teams have started to remove fallen trees and other debris, repaired communication lines and began moving hundreds of thousands of people out of shelters.

Amphan hit land Thursday as the most powerful storm in the region in more than a decade, dumping heavy rain amid a battering storm surge.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the cyclone should be treated as a national disaster and appealed for assistance from the federal government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi surveyed the worst-hit areas of West Bengal and neighboring Odisha state by air.

It was Modi’s first trip outside the national capital after imposing a coronavirus lockdown in late March.

“The country is already going through a crisis and during that time we have to deal with a cyclone,” Modi said in West Bengal.

Motorists make their way through damaged cables and a tree branch fallen in the middle of a road after Cyclone Amphan. Source: Associated Press

He announced a $320 million NZD relief fund for the two storm-battered states.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed solidarity with the people of India and Bangladesh, "as they face the impact of a devastating cyclone while also responding to the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The cyclone has raised fears it could exacerbate the spread of the coronavirus in overcrowded emergency shelters.

In an initial assessment, officials in Bangladesh said the cyclone caused about $213 million in damage to infrastructure, housing, fisheries, livestock, water resources and agriculture.

The full extent of the damage along India's eastern coast was not immediately known.

Authorities in both countries managed to evacuate more than 3 million people before Amphan struck.