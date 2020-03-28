TODAY |

Recovering from Covid-19, UK PM to remain in self-isolation due to high temperature

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Britain’s Prime Minister is to remain in self-isolation.

The eccentric leader, who has been accused of coronavirus complacency, is vowing to continue to run the government. Source: 1 NEWS

In a message to Twitter, Boris Johnson said he was extending his period of isolation with medical guidance because he still has a high temperature despite completing the seven-day period.

Mr Johnson also appealed to all Britons to stay home over the coming weekend as warm weather is forecast to reach 20 degrees.

"They’d rather be getting out there, particularly if they have got kids in the household everybody might be going stir crazy and there may be a temptation to get out there, hang out and start to break the regulations. I urge you not to do that," he said.

World
Daniel Faitaua
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
