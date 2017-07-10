 

Record temperatures fuel raging wildfires in western US

US ABC

About 4,000 people have been evacuated and another 7,400 were told to prepare to leave their homes as fire swept through grassy foothills in the Sierra Nevada, about 96km north of Sacramento, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said today.

Thousands have been forced to evacuate as the fires threaten hundreds of homes from California to Montana.
The fire has burned nearly 11km2, injured four firefighters and destroyed at least 10 structures, but that number is expected to rise, fire spokeswoman Mary Ann Aldrich said.

The area burning was southeast of Oroville, where spillways in the nation's tallest dam began crumbling from heavy rains this winter and led to temporary evacuation orders for 200,000 residents downstream.

The fire broke out on Friday afternoon. It was 20 per cent contained today.

