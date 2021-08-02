Record number of Covid jabs in August NSW's 'ticket to freedom'

Half a million NSW residents can be vaccinated against Covid-19 per week based on current rates, Gladys Berejiklian says.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian adjusts her mask during a Covid-19 update press conference. Source: Getty

To secure the state's "ticket to freedom", the premier believes August will have to be a record month.

More than 82,000 people in NSW received the jab in the 24 hours to Saturday evening and with lockdown proving "damn hard", vaccination was the way forward, she said.

"One dose itself reduces your chance of spreading the virus but it also keeps you out of hospital," Berejiklian said yesterday.

"We know that vaccination is working against this terrible Delta strain."

Greater Sydney and surrounding regions are in lockdown until at least August 28.

NSW reported 449 locally acquired cases over the weekend, 239 of them yesterday, as infections continue to spread across households, around workplaces and into aged care facilities.

Of the latest, 115 are linked to a known case or cluster while 92 are household contacts and 23 are close contacts. The source of infection for 124 cases is under investigation.

Late yesterday, there were reports that a dozen residents at a nursing home in Sydney's inner west had tested positive for Covid and been taken to hospital as a precaution.

A staff member at the Hardi aged care home in Summer Hill had tested positive for the virus last week, according to media reports.

NSW Health's Dr Jeremy McAnulty says four of the 14 people who have died in the current outbreak did so at home and not in a hospital.

The most recent fatality is that of a man in his 60s who died at his southwestern Sydney residence.

"The message is don't wait, if you have any even mild symptoms, come forward for testing right away," Dr McAnulty said.

"Don't wait."

There are currently 222 Covid-19 cases admitted to hospital in NSW. Of these, 54 people are in intensive care, 25 of whom require ventilation.

Dr McAnulty also confirmed there were multiple aged care facilities across Sydney where staff and residents had been infected including nine residents at an aged care facility in Summer Hill in the city's inner-west.

"As I understand it, the ones with vaccination are doing relatively well," he said.

Many of the city's new cases are from Sydney areas with tighter restrictions -110 from the southwest and 51 from western Sydney.

Opposition leader Chris Minns reiterated his pledge to offer the government bipartisan support to help get Sydney out of lockdown by the end of the month.

"The impact on the economy, on people's lives, on people's mental health, on the education of our kids, is very high at the moment," he said.

However, federal Labor was not in as conciliatory a mood.

Member for Chifley Ed Husic said the NSW government needed to avoid blame shifting by suggesting southwestern Sydney communities were responsible for their own problems.

Earlier yesterday, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said authorities would not extend five kilometre travel limits and outdoor mask rules beyond the eight council areas currently impacted despite calls from Australian Medical Association President Dr Omar Khorshid.

"We're trying to strike a balance and I think the balance is appropriate," Hazzard told ABC's Insiders program.