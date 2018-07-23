 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

World


Record high temperature in Japan as deadly heat wave grips the region

share

Source:

Associated Press

The temperature in a city north of Tokyo reached 41.1 degrees Celsius today, the highest ever recorded in Japan, as a deadly heat wave gripped a wide swath of the country and nearby South Korea.

Searing hot temperatures are forecast for wide swaths of Japan and South Korea in a long-running heat wave. The mercury is expected to reach 39 degrees Celsius (102 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday in the city of Nagoya in central Japan and reach 37 (99 F) in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

People cool down under the cooling mist spot in Tokyo, Monday, July 13, 2018.

Source: Associated Press

The record was set in Kumagaya, a city in Saitama prefecture that is about 65 kilometres northwest of Tokyo, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

A lingering high pressure system has brought record-high temperatures to the region for more than a week, killing more than 40 people in Japan and 10 in South Korea.

Thousands of people in Japan have been rushed to hospitals with heat stroke symptoms in the more than weeklong heat wave. Kyodo News agency has tallied more than 40 deaths in Japan. Many of the victims have been elderly people who were not using air conditioning.

In South Korea, 10 people have died of heatstroke and other heat-related causes this summer. Seven of them died last week, the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

About 1,040 people have fallen ill because of the heat from May 20 to July 21, an increase of 61 percent over the same period of last year, it said.

South Korea's highest-ever morning low was recorded in the city of Gangneung, where the temperature was 31 Celsius at 6:45am. The morning low in Seoul was 29.2 degrees, the highest-ever in the country's capital, according to South Korea's weather agency.

The mercury hit 39.9 degree Celsius in the southeastern town of Hayang, the highest recorded in the country so far this year.

Authorities in Japan warned people to stay inside and use air conditioning.

Related

Asia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
A nude Kurt Baker sits on teammate Trael Joass' shoulders while celebrating the All Blacks Sevens world cup win.

'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic

2
Te Uru Rākau name of re-launched forestry service

Foresty industry told to grow, instead of cut trees for profit

00:48
3
Molia was the spearhead of the Kiwi attack in the first half.

Back to Black! All Blacks Sevens overcome England in final to claim World Cup glory, ensuring double success after women claim title

4

Commissoner appointed to address financial problems at Auckland's Unitec

5
The popular fruit is being stolen from orchards and sold on Facebook and to businesses.

'Bloody mongrels' - Around $100k worth of avocados stolen from Far North farm

00:48
Molia was the spearhead of the Kiwi attack in the first half.

Double delight as All Blacks Sevens claim World Cup title with final demolition of England

New Zealand's men's and women's sides defended their Rugby World Cup Sevens titles with victory in San Francisco.

00:30
Concerns were raised by Louise Nicholas over comment Wally Haumaha made in support of three policemen tried for rape.

Dr Pauline Kingi to head inquiry into Deputy Police Commissioner Willy Haumaha's appointment

In appointing Dr Pauline Kingi today Winston Peters says he wouldn't rule out answering questions in the inquiry if he's called to do so.

01:31
Fourteen others were injured in the incident in which the gunman also died.

Gunman and young woman dead, 13 others injured in Toronto shooting

A young girl is in hospital in a critical state as well other 13 other victims.

The Warehouse to lose up to 140 full time roles in restructure

"The new leadership structure will deliver a number of benefits to team members and therefore customers."

00:45
The scale of the impact is clear to see as the vehicle is removed from the scene in Pakuranga.

Pair who died after car hit building in Auckland's Pakuranga on Friday were male, 17, girl, 13

Police have also confirmed that the vehicle involved in the crash was subsequently reported as being stolen.