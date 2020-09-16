Record floods possible as Hurricane Sally pummels Gulf Coast of United States

A newly strengthened Hurricane Sally pummelled the Florida Panhandle and south Alabama with sideways rain, beach-covering storm surges, strong winds and power outages today, moving toward shore at an agonisingly slow pace that promised a drawn out drenching and possible record floods.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Some 150,000 homes and businesses had lost electricity by the early morning, according to the poweroutage.us site.

A curfew was called in the coastal Alabama city of Gulf Shores due to life-threatening conditions.

In the Panhandle's Escambia County, Chief Sheriff's Deputy Chip Simmons vowed to keep deputies out with residents as long as physically possible.

The county includes Pensacola, one of the largest cities on the Gulf Coast.

"The sheriff's office will be there until we can no longer safely be out there, and then and only then will we pull our deputies in," Simmons said at a storm briefing yesterday.

This for a storm that, during the weekend, appeared to be headed for New Orleans.

"Obviously this shows what we've known for a long time with storms – they are unpredictable," Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson IV said.

Sally rapidly strengthened as it approached land, quickly rising into a Category 2 storm, packing 168 km/h winds. It was 96km south-southeast of Mobile, Alabama, and moving north-northeast at 4km/h.

Landfall was expected on the northern Gulf Coast tonight (NZT). A National Hurricane Center forecast map showed a possible landfall between Alabama's Mobile Bay and the Panhandle.

Sally was a rare storm that could make history, said Ed Rappaport, deputy director of the National Hurricane Center.

"Sally has a characteristic that isn't often seen and that's a slow forward speed and that's going to exacerbate the flooding," Rappaport told The Associated Press.

He likened the storm's slow progression to that of Hurricane Harvey, which swamped Houston in 2017.

Up to 76 centimetres of rain could fall in some spots, and "that would be record-setting in some locations," Rappaport said in an interview yesterday.

Although the hurricane had the Alabama and Florida coasts in its sights today, its effects were felt all along the northern Gulf Coast.

Low-lying properties in southeast Louisiana were swamped by the surge. Water covered Mississippi beaches and parts of the highway that runs parallel to them. Two large casino boats broke loose from a dock where they were undergoing construction work in Alabama.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves urged people in the southern part of his state to prepare for the potential for flash flooding.

After dumping rain on the coast today, Sally was forecast to bring heavy downpours to parts of Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas later in the week.

Sally's power was an irresistible draw for some in its path.

With heavy rains pelting Navarre Beach, Fla., and the wind-whipped surf pounding, a steady stream of people walked down the wooden boardwalk at a park for a look at the scene yesterday.

Rebecca Studstill, who lives inland, was wary of staying too long, noting that police close bridges once the wind and water get too high. With Hurricane Sally expected to dump rain for days, the problem could be worse than normal, she said.