Record 116 new daily Covid-19 cases in Fiji

Fiji has recorded a grim new record, with 116 new Covid-19 cases recorded yesterday.

Source: 1 NEWS

In an update last night, the Pacific nation's Ministry of Health and Medical Services said 93 of yesterday's new cases were linked to existing clusters.

"We have hit another daily record of cases today. This was not unexpected, and daily case numbers are expected to increase further," the ministry warned.

"Our advice to the public remains the same. Please do all you can to protect yourselves and your loved ones from this virus."

As well, the health ministry said a 73-year-old man at the CWM Hospital has died with Covid-19.

The man was admitted to hospital for almost a month for a severe non-Covid related illness and tested positive 11 days ago.

"Whilst his prognosis was poor, this death has been classified as a Covid-19 death by the doctors treating him. We extend our sincere condolences to the loved ones of the deceased," the ministry said.

The Covid-19 death is the nation's third during the current outbreak, which started in April, and fifth overall for Fiji. There has also been seven Covid-positive cases die from pre-exisiting non-Covid-19 related illnesses.

Meanwhile, 32 cases have since recovered, bringing Fiji's active cases in isolation to 943.